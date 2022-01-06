Race for Life returns to Lincolnshire Showground in May

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life will return to Lincolnshire Showground this spring with 3k, 5k, and 10k distances, as well as the Pretty Muddy mud-splattered obstacle course.

The Race for Life events, which also include a Pretty Muddy Kids option, will take place between 10am and 12.45pm on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The events are open to men, women, and children of all ages and abilities – sign up for the event and see the full itinerary here.

Registration costs £14.99 for adults and £10 for children (aged 6-15) for the 3k, 5k, and 10k races (free for children under six). Pretty Muddy costs £19.99 for adults (and £10 for children over 13). There is also Pretty Muddy Kids priced at £10 for children, with a supervising adult for free.

In addition, there will be 3k, 5k and 10k distances at Meridian Park in Cleethorpes on Sunday, May 15. A 5k route will also be held at Normanby Hall Country Park in Scunthorpe on Wednesday, June 8.

People can claim a special 50% off entry free in January 2022 for the Lincoln, Cleethorpes and Scunthorpe events using the code RFL22J50.

This comes after the annual events were cancelled across Lincolnshire in 2020 for the first time in 27 years due to coronavirus.

Race for Life across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against coronavirus. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

The event, in partnership with Tesco for a 21st year, will again raise funds for research to beat 200 types of cancer. Every year around 29,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands, and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get the disease in their lifetime.

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East of England, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer. January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active.

“By signing up to Race for Life there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life in Lincoln will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and unforgettable this year.”