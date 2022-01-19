Carnival atmosphere at LNER Stadium as kids go free to Lincoln vs Burton match
Fairground rides, live music, and free football for kids!
Lincoln City’s home match with Burton Albion later this month promises a carnival atmosphere thanks to a kids go free offer, complete with fairground rides and live music.
The Imps face the Brewers on Saturday, January 29 at the LNER Stadium, and in a bid to make it a packed house for all the family, the football club are offering free tickets to under-18s who come with a paying adult.
As well as the football, there will also be family-friendly activities throughout the day at the University of Lincoln Fan Village outside the ground.
Fairground attractions will be accompanied by a post-match music performance from the Stolen Fridays, with an atmosphere the club are hoping will be similar to the Back with a Bang fireworks event held in November.
Jake Longworth, head of communications at Lincoln City Football Club, said: “We are really pleased to introduce a ‘kids go free’ offer versus Burton Albion as we aim to create a carnival atmosphere in and around our University of Lincoln Fan Village.
“There will be activities planned throughout the day for families which include fairground rides and a live band post match. We encourage everybody to get involved in what promises to be a great occasion.”
Tickets can be purchased online via www.eticketing.co.uk/
It is the second time this season that the Imps have introduced an enticing ticket offer to encourage more people to attend football matches, having done an ‘IMPtroduce a friend for just £1‘ offer for Lincoln’s game with Accrington Stanley in November.