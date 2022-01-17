Cases in Greater Lincolnshire halve as self-isolation period is cut

New cases in Lincolnshire more than halved last week according to the latest government figures, as self-isolation rules are cut.

The government’s COVID dashboard shows there were 6,545 new cases recorded in the seven days to Sunday, down from 14,900 the previous week.

In total Lincolnshire has confirmed 152,372 cases since the start of the pandemic, North East Lincolnshire has had 38,248 cases and North Lincolnshire has had 36,829.

Deaths, however, have risen slightly with 17 confirmed in the past few days, compared to 12 the previous week.

Government figures can sometimes take time to ‘catch-up’ but they give some indication of the trajectory of the virus, indicating a slowing down of the spread.

The latest figures come as people in England with COVID can now stop self-isolating after five days.

The law states you must self-isolate for 10 days, however this change enables people who are not infectious, proven via two negative tests over two days, which can start from day five, to leave isolation on day six.

Individuals who are still positive on their lateral flow tests must stay in isolation until they have had two consecutive negative tests taken on separate days.

Ministers are hoping that with cases falling, some plan B regulations could be relaxed later this month.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Breakfast today that he felt the number of people in hospital with COVID was “plateauing”.

He said he was “confident” that when a review of measures was carried out on January 26 “we’ll be in a much better place to lift some of these restrictions”.

Further changes today will see at-risk 12 to 15-year-olds be eligible for a booster jab.

The change affects around 500 children with illnesses such as leukaemia, diabetes and chronic diseases.

Those living with someone who is immunosuppressed will also be eligible.

The NHS has reported that more than four in five adults over the age of 18 have now had their booster jab.

According to the latest data, so far, more than 30 million adults have now had their booster dose, which is 80% of those eligible, including nine in 10 people aged 50 and over.

In Lincolnshire, more than 467,546 booster doses have been handed out with 65.7% of the population getting their third jab.

In total 85.4% have had their first and 80.2% have had their second doses.

In North East Lincolnshire 83,054 (58%) have had their booster jab, with 82.6% receiving their initial dose and 76.9% their second.

Around 62.5% of North Lincolnshire residents (97,4646 doses) have been boosted. A total of 84.2% have had their first and 78.4% their second dose.