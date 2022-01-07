COVID tests required before visiting Lincolnshire hospital patients
Negative LFTs now required
As part of prevention methods to stop the spread of COVID-19, visitors at Lincolnshire’s four community hospitals will have to provide negative lateral flow tests before arriving.
The four sites in Gainsborough, Louth, Skegness and Spalding are run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, and despite the rapid transmission of the Omicron variant, patient visiting will remain open.
However, visitors will now be asked to take a lateral flow test before arriving, and provide proof of a negative result prior to being allowed on site.
All visiting will remain appointment only, with visits limited to one per patient in order to support social distancing rules on trust’s wards.
All visitors are also reminded to clean their hands on arrival to the hospital entrance, following temporary floor markings and social distancing guidelines, as well as wearing a new, appropriate face covering.
Tracy Pilcher, Director of Nursing, Allied Health Professionals and Operations, said: “Having contact with family is very important for our patients who are often elderly. Being able to see loved ones is an essential part of ensuring the wellbeing of patients on our wards.
“We do all we can to continue to allow visiting in our community hospitals while introducing additional precautions by asking visitors to complete a lateral flow test before arriving. This is to ensure the safety of our patients and our staff. We must stay cautious and vigilant in the light of rising coronavirus infections.
“Patients and visitors have generally been fantastic at following our guidance throughout the pandemic, and we know that they will appreciate that we do our best to support safe visiting arrangements.”
You can find full information on visiting hours and contact details for each ward on the LCHS website.