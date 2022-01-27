Crash victim Ted Vines died of a head injury, inquest hears
An inquest was opened on January 27
A 12-year-old boy from Lincolnshire who tragically lost his life in a car crash died of a head injury, an inquest heard on Thursday.
Ted Vines sadly lost his life after a collision on involving a silver Mercedes-Benz A220 and a silver Ford Galaxy on the B1190 at Bardney on Sunday, January 16, while on his way to a football match in Branston. Ted was a passenger in the Ford Galaxy.
An inquest was opened into Ted’s death by Senior Coroner Paul Smith at the Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln on January 27. Proceedings were adjourned for a full hearing to take place in the coming months.
Ted’s football club – Alford Town – set up a fundraiser which has raised more than £8,000 as tributes continue to pour in for the popular boy. A minute’s applause held at multiple football matches was just one of the ways the local community has remembered the 12-year-old boy.
Lincoln City paid their respects before their game against Plymouth with a shirt for Ted which they placed in the dugout. And Boston United Community donated a shirt with Ted’s surname on the back.
The huge support for the fundraiser was met with “heartfelt gratitude” by the football club, who said in a statement: “Alford Town Football Club would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to all those who have sent messages of condolence through the club to the Vines family at this incredibly difficult time and for all the amazing donations that have been made to Ted’s memorial fund via the online Just Giving page.
“In addition the club greatly appreciates the immensely supportive response of the whole football community across Lincolnshire to this tragedy. Our thoughts remain with Paul, Sarah, Will, Charlie and Stella Vines.”
There is also a petition which was set up by residents in Bardney and calls for improvements to the road, and the introduction of a 40mph speed limit on the section of the B1190 known as the Bardney Causeway. More than 1,600 people have signed the petition by the time of publication – add your signature here.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated by police.