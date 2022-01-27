Crime rates on the decline across the Humberside region

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) today launches the most recent recorded crime figures (to September 2021). The report found that:

Humberside Police crime has decreased by 6.3% against a national average of 0.4%.

Sexual offences have dropped by 7.6% across Humberside against an average increase of 12.1% nationally.

Drug offences in the region have increased by 6.2% against a national decrease of 4.7% thanks to the continued work of Operation Galaxy.

Theft offences declined across the board, with thefts against a person declining by 17.2%, burglary down by 26.8%, vehicle offences by 28% and shoplifting down by 22.7%, all above the national average.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Downs welcomed these latest results:

“It is really encouraging that our crime rates have reduced once again in the 12 months to September 2021. As we came out of lockdowns, there was a concern that crime rates would return to pre-pandemic levels. However, our continued visibility and our collective commitment to ensuring our communities feel safe and protected has once more seen an impressive reduction in crime rates. Nationally, recorded crimes have remained stable, whilst ours have dropped by 6.3%.

“We have yet again seen large reductions across the board for theft offences, higher than the national rates in all but one area, bicycle thefts. We’re really pleased by these figures as we understand how offences of this nature have a huge impact on the victims, leaving them feel violated and in fear for their safety.

“While these figures will hopefully serve to reassure the public, as a force we want to keep improving. However, the reduction of crime rates in our area for another year reinforces our belief that we are on the right path – but we will never rest on our laurels.”

There has been a rise in recorded stalking and harassment offences in 38 of the 42 forces across the country, including an increase of 15.1% in Humberside as a result of people being more comfortable in coming forward and reporting these crimes.

There has also been a change in the way harassment and stalking offences are recorded. Previously, these incidents would have only been recorded as a crime if it was the most serious crime disclosed within a sequences of crime. For example, in a case of stalking and assault, only the assault would be recorded as it was considered the most serious crime disclosed. Since the change, both crimes would now be recorded.

ACC Downs added:

”It is important to note that we are one of just five forces to observe a year-on-year decrease in the number of recorded sexual offences. The Chief Constable has made tackling violence against women and girls the number one force priority and we want our communities to know we take incidents of this nature extremely seriously. We want all victims of sexual offences to feel comfortable in coming forwards to us.”

The 12 months up to September 2021 saw a rise in recorded crimes in areas including drugs offences and possession of weapons, while these reduced overall nationally. Our proactive operations such as Galaxy and Hawk, which target criminal activity associated with drugs and their related crimes.

ACC Downs said: “The increase in drug-related crime includes a 14.4% rise in possession of controlled drugs (cannabis). It is recognised that this is down to an increase in targeted police action to identify these offences, or as a result of more stop-and-search activity which Humberside has been seen during these periods.

“Our Humber Talking initiative and media appeals continue to elicit positive differences in our communities most affected by drug crime, due to more community information coming through to our local policing teams. Working in this manner with our communities has been crucial in helping us investigate the crime types that are of most concern to our residents.”

Summarising the report, Deputy Chief Constable Paul Anderson said:

“Once again we are recognised as a force on the front foot, one that is taking control of our streets and roads, making the lives of criminals and predators difficult and uncomfortable. That we have been able to see a reduction in crimes as we came out of Covid restrictions is encouraging. We are determined and committed to tackle criminality across the Humberside area. Our priority will always be to ensure our communities feel safe and protected and this data affirms that we’re doing things right and going in the right direction.”