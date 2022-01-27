Police say Lincoln boy’s death was not suspicious as murder probe closes
Two released with no further action
The death of an 11-year-old boy in the St Giles area of Lincoln just over a year ago, which was previously being investigated as an alleged murder, is now not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Police were called to Geneva Avenue in Lincoln just after 10pm on Friday, January 22, 2021 where a boy was found unwell – he was taken to hospital and later died, which resulted in two people being arrested.
A man, now 33, was arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman, now 31, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Both were later released on police bail.
Lincolnshire Police have now revealed the man and woman have both been released with no further action.
The force said: “The boy’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”