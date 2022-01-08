Have you got the dashcam footage that can help our investigation?
We believe that a silver Citroen Berlingo may be connected to a Hanoi burglary where a purse and keys to a black VW Golf, and the car itself, were stolen – and we’d like your help with our investigation.
We are appealing for witnesses who may have dashcam footage who were travelling on the A631 Willingham Road, Market Rasen between 16:40 and 16:55 on 23rd December 2021 which may have captured a silver Citroen Berlingo parked or driving in the area. We are particularly interested in the area between the traffic lights at the crossroads and De Aston School.
We would also be keen to view footage of the neighbouring roads at the time of the incident which may have captured the Belingo.
Investigations also show that following the theft, the stolen VW Golf then travelled along the A631 from Market Rasen to Gainsborough and went over the Trent Bridge at 17:12pm. We would like to ask for anyone with dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of that route around that time to contact us.
If you can help with our investigation, there are a number of ways you can get in touch:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 275 of 23rd December 2021.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 275 of 23rd December 2021 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 275 of 23rd December 2021