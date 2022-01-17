Garden centre and coffee shop to open on A158 at former Sudbrooke cafe site

A brand new garden centre and coffee shop will be opening near Lincoln this month, offering local barista coffee and outdoor decor for your gardens.

The Cherry Tree Garden Centre and Coffee Shop will open on Saturday, January 22, from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, as well as 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

It gives a new lease of life to the former Cherry Tree Cafe on the A158 at Sudbrooke, which closed in 2020, and the new owners of the venture have transformed the space.

It will offer a range of gardening products and giftware, as well as introducing a new coffee shop that will sell 200 Degrees coffee, along with a range of other drinks, cakes and light bites.

Mike and Heather Frecklington, a couple from Lincoln who have lived nearby for much of their lives, will open the centre with more than 25 years of experience managing garden centres.

It will retain its Cherry Tree name but with a rebrand to mark the brand new possibilities of the business now that it is in different hands.

Mike said: “I have been involved in garden centres since my first weekend job at the age of 16. I have managed garden centres around the country including a number in Lincolnshire and we’re excited to bring this experience to our own venture.

“The garden side is small at the moment but we are looking to expand quickly as the weather warms up.”

The garden centre will offer wild bird care products, indoor and outdoor plants, solar lighting and garden furniture, with the coffee shop serving breakfasts and light lunches for customers.