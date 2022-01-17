Will third time be the charm for 36-home plan in Lincoln village?

A developer is hoping for third time lucky with its plans to build 36 new homes in a Lincoln village.

Jackson and Jackson Developments has applied to West Lindsey District Council for outline permission for the homes on land north of Weir Farm Paddock, in Scothern.

Two previous attempts to build housing there have been rejected, and later dismissed at appeal, but the applicant believes it now has a build which can be approved.

Documents before the authority say the proposals would “make a meaningful contribution to housing supply and meeting a district-wide need for affordable housing”.

And the applicant said the findings of a previous appeal found the land was suitable for housing supply.

The developer argues the council cannot show a five-year housing supply, particularly if purpose built student accommodation is taken out of the equation, and that more houses are needed to meet the target.

“The application does comprise sustainable development as there are no adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the development and its conflict with the development plan,” said the documents.

“There are other social and economic benefits associated with the construction and occupation of the dwellings… the application would provide jobs to local trades in the construction process.

“This would give rise to a positive multiplier effect, and the expenditure from potential future occupants would help support local services.”

The plans are, however, unchanged from the second attempt to the council which had already seen several amendments such as the removal of three-storey homes, with bungalows lining the southern and eastern boundaries to create a more suitable transition across the site.

According to the application nine of the homes would be classed as affordable.