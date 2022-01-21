Gang of thugs break-in to home and attack Lincoln man before stealing bike

Police are investigating a break-in and assault in Lincoln that hospitalised a man and left the residents so scared they have moved into a relative’s house through fear of it happening again.

At around 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 19, it is reported a group of eight to 10 unknown individuals forced access into a property on Carholme Road in Lincoln by smashing the window of the front door.

A man in his 20s was allegedly assaulted by those breaking in and a bike was reportedly stolen before the group left the scene.

The man says the area around his eye had to be glued back together at hospital after the thugs used a broom to attack him and smash open his door.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for facial injuries, and his partner told The Lincolnite they have temporarily moved out of the property through fear of a repeat offence.

They wish to remain anonymous due to worries they have about the offenders, but said: “A group of people came and broke into our rented flat and smashed the window of the front door, attacked my partner and stole a bike.

“He got attacked with a broom which was used to break the window. He is recovering well at the moment but we are still in shock about the situation.

“It’s made me feel very scared and worried as they have our address and I’m afraid they may return. We’re currently staying over at a family member’s house because we are too scared to be left in the flat.”

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident 351 of January 19.