Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It: Next episode in Lincoln

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It takes place in Lincoln this week as a couple seek the help of the television duo to end a five-year debate over their two bedroom bungalow.

The Channel 4 programme, which is now into its seventh series, sees Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp go head-to-head as they battle it out to convince homeowners to either sell their home or refurbish it. Series seven has already taken Kirstie and Phil to Poole in Dorset, Lancing in West Sussex, and Cowbridge in Wales.

Episode four airs at 8pm on Wednesday, January 5 and focuses Eric and Carly, who have called Kirstie and Phil to Lincoln to help settle their debate.

Eric has never been a fan of their home’s ‘dysfunctional’ layout, but now they’ve had a baby, and with his two teenage boys staying over regularly, there’s just not enough room for all five of them.

Carly, however, is adamant she won’t move away from all her family who live nearby. She believes extending out into their substantial garden will give them all the space they could possibly need.

Kirstie comes up with a plan to give the pair what they need within their tight budget, but they decide to go off piste. Meanwhile, Phil must contend with high expectations for both a financially sideways move and a very reluctant Carly.