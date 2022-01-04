Nearly fifth of outbreaks of new bird flu strain are in Lincolnshire

All birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled

A 13th outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed near Alford in Lincolnshire, meaning nearly a fifth of the 62 national cases in England have been found locally.

The first outbreak of the virus in Lincolnshire was found on December 11, 2021. By New Year’s Eve there were 12 cases, with nine near Alford and the others close to Mabelthorpe, Louth and North Somercotes, which are also in the East Lindsey district of the county.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has since been confirmed in kept birds at a 10th premises near Alford on January 3, 2022. All birds exposed to infection on the premises will be humanely culled – see the latest updates from DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) here.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the premises to prevent the spread of the disease, as has been done in other locations. The latest news means the entire coast between Skegness and Grimsby is now covered by exclusion zone – see DEFRA’s interactive map here.

The government has so far confirmed 62 cases of avian influenza H5N1 in England. There is also one case of avian influenza in Wales where a small area of the disease control zones around this case extended into England.

In addition, there are two cases of avian influenza in Scotland where a small area of the surveillance zone surrounding each case extends into England.

Meanwnhile, officers from Lincolnshire Trading Standards visited properties in the Alford area last month to reassure residents and provide advice to businesses.

People are advised not to touch or pick up any dead or sick birds that they find. Anyone who finds dead swans, geese or ducks or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, should report them to the DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) helpline on 03459 33 55 77.