Lincoln City recall defender from League Two loan after injury crisis
Helping with the injury woes at the back
Max Melbourne has been recalled from his loan spell at Stevenage by Lincoln City after a number of first team injuries in the defence.
Melbourne left the Imps on transfer deadline day in the summer to join the League Two side on a short-term loan, but has found first team action hard to come by in recent weeks.
He has now been brought back to the LNER Stadium after a host of injury problems for Lincoln City in key defensive positions, with just one senior centre back fit and ready to play.
Joe Walsh and Adam Jackson were already sidelined by previous injuries, but Dutch centre back Lewis Montsma joined them on the treatment table on Saturday during the Imps’ 2-0 win at home to Oxford United on Saturday.
The victory was Lincoln’s first in the league since an away win against promotion chasing Wigan Athletic in October, and they will face another high flyer in the form of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.
Subject to EFL approval, it is expected that Max Melbourne will return to the Lincoln squad for the Sunderland game as short term cover for the side’s injury problems, with just TJ Eyoma available as a natural central defender in the first team squad.
Melbourne, 23, has made four appearances in League One for Lincoln this season, but with his contract up at the end of the season it would seem that he is set to depart in the summer.
The Imps are expected to dip into the transfer market again this January, having already secured a loan deal for Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker, who scored on his debut against Oxford on Saturday.