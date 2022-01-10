Lincoln hospital nurse gets unique ‘thank you’ on icy car in random act of kindness

A staff nurse at Lincoln County Hospital was given a helping hand in icy conditions as a ‘thank you’ her for her hard work during the difficult winter period, only made harder by the rapid spread of Omicron.

Lucy Robinson was on her way home after a night shift at the hospital on a particularly cold Thursday, January 6, when she realised an anonymous person had gone out their way to make her journey home easier.

Her windscreen had been scraped to remove the ice, and the side window of the car had an etching of a love heart with the words “thank you” written inside.

Lucy’s mum Tammy posted on social media to express her thanks, saying: “I just wish to pass on my huge thanks, I would like to think this may get back to them! It’s the simple things in life that make such a difference, made her day and made her smile!

“My whole heart goes out to them, thank you! An act of kindness in these troubled times… is so appreciated.”

It has been a really pressurised time for the health service in Lincolnshire, with United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust declaring a ‘critical incident‘ at the beginning of 2022 due to ‘extreme and unprecedented’ staff shortages.

The situation got so bad over the Christmas period that it was reported more than 600 Lincolnshire hospital staff were off sick with COVID-19 every single day in the festive build-up.