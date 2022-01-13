Lincoln student qualifies for first heat of Miss England 2022
Good luck Millie!
An 18-year-old pharmacy student from Lincoln has qualified for the first heat of Miss England 2022.
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the Miss England contest, but it has found different ways to continue, with the competition running virtually during lockdown.
Now the 2022 finalists will be selected virtually from thousands of entries, with a glittering live final later in the year. Hoping to make the final is Lincoln’s Millie Hinchcliffe, who is a pharmacy student.
It comes after 29 contestants from across England were invited to submit videos to enter the first heat of 2022. Each of the contestants submits an introduction and catwalk video, and will have the option of submitting a talent video for an additional round.
Plans to hold the Miss England 2022 final are dependent on circumstances but organisers will be holding this in the summer of 2022. Judges will see the efforts of the contestants and the public will be able to help select the heat winners by voting on an app.
The 70th Miss World contest will take place in Puerto Rico on March 16, with a top prize of $100k. The current Miss England is London-based Rehema Muthamia who has already reached the top 30 in the final out of 98 contestants for her Beauty with a Purpose campaign to help women flee domestic violence.
The 2019 Miss England event was won by Boston’s Dr Bhasha Mukherjee, who was crowned the day before starting her position as a doctor at Pilgrim Hospital.
The 2020 pageant was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 was also postponed for the same reason. It finally took place virtually in August 2021 where Muthamia was crowned as the winner.