NHS COVID-19 vaccinations expand to vulnerable 5-11-year-olds
A move into the next cohort on the jab rollout
The vaccination rollout has progressed to the next stage in England, as the NHS is now set to begin administering jabs to 5-11-year-olds deemed the most at risk of COVID-19.
As per the latest advice set out by the JCVI, children aged between 5 and 11 in a clinical risk group, or who live with someone who is immunosuppressed, will now be able to get their coronavirus vaccine in England.
It is believed that there are around 500,000 children eligible for the jab within this cohort, including those with diabetes, immunosuppression, learning disabilities, and other conditions outlined by the UK Health Security Agency.
The children will be offered two 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine eight weeks apart, which is a third of the amount in a regular adult vaccination.
Parents and guardians are being told to wait for the NHS to contact them when it is their child’s turn to get vaccinated, and local NHS teams have already been reaching out on a local level.
The announcement comes on the same week that saw government move the country out of Plan B restrictions, meaning mandatory mask wearing was scrapped and NHS COVID passes weren’t required by law to enter events and venues.
GP and deputy lead for NHS vaccination programme, Dr Nikki Kanani, said: “We know vaccines give significant protection against severe illness from COVID – including the omicron variant, so it is important that our youngest and most at-risk get protected.
“The NHS is now vaccinating the most at risk 5-11 year olds ensuring they get their vital dose of protection.
“Thousands of young people are still getting protected every day with millions vaccinated so far and we are asking parents not to delay coming forward – as soon as the NHS contacts you, please come forward so the NHS can protect their youngest against the virus.”