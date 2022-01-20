Over £23k cannabis seized in Scunthorpe
Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of over £23,000 were seized from an address in Scunthorpe yesterday, Wednesday 19 January.
Whilst conducting enquiries in the area, officers attended the address, on Dianna Street, and upon entering the property a large-scale cannabis grow was discovered.
The plants were seized and a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. He remains in our custody whilst enquiries continue.
Anyone with information about drug crime in their area is asked to call our non-emergency 101 number.