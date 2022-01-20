Six game ban for Scunthorpe midfielder after ‘spitting’ on opponent
A bitter blow for the Iron
Scunthorpe United’s on-loan midfielder Hayden Hackney has been given a six game suspension after an incident during the Iron’s match at Exeter City last weekend.
The 19-year-old, on loan from Middlesbrough for the season, was involved in an incident with an Exeter City player during the 15th minute of their match at St James Park on Saturday, January 15.
It is alleged the player was involved in a challenge on the pitch and spat on an Exeter player.
It was not seen by match officials at the time, meaning Hackney escaped punishment, but after reviewing the video footage the FA have found a clear breach of ‘Rule E1.1’.
The rule states: “The Association may act against a participant in respect of any misconduct, which is defined as a breach of the laws of the game.”
Hackney subsequently accepted the automatic penalty following the match, and will now be out of action for the next six fixtures as Scunthorpe look to get closer to safety in League Two.
The Iron are currently 23rd in the table, occupying one of the two relegation spots having played 25 games and accumulating just 19 points.
Hackney will miss the games against Newport County, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale, Oldham Athletic, Walsall and Swindon, before being eligible for Rochdale at home on February 19.