Pacey teenage striker joins Scunthorpe on loan as top scorer leaves on same day

Scunthorpe United have acted quickly in replacing their top scorer Ryan Loft, bringing in young striker Sam Burns on loan from Blackburn Rovers.

Burns, 19, has been with Championship side Blackburn since under-14 level, and has scored 11 goals for the under-23s in Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup matches so far this season.

He has been brought in on the same day that the Iron lost top scorer Ryan Loft, after he was sold to fellow League Two side Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Loft had scored six goals in all competitions this season, and the Iron desperately need someone who can find the back of the net regularly, as they seek to get out of the relegation zone in League Two.

Sam Burns enjoyed a brief loan spell and Northern Premier League Premier Division side FC United of Manchester earlier this season to get to grips with men’s football, netting three times, and feels he is now ready for the step up in level.

Talking about his move to Scunthorpe, he told iFollow Iron: “The move came about quite quickly, over the duration of a week really, but it’s great to be here and get going.

“It’s been good training with the players already. It’s been top drawer and different to what I’m used to at Under-23s level, but I’m buzzing to get in and work hard, give what the manager wants and help the team.

“He’s told me to work hard and work my way into the side, and to show my quality. I have pace and I’m quick at running in behind, and can hopefully bring some goals to the team.

“I’m looking forward to playing first team football and getting some goals while I’m here. I can play anywhere across the front but I see myself as a striker.”