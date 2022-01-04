9 seconds ago

Scunthorpe lose top scorer to League Two rivals

Not ideal for their hopes of avoiding relegation
Striker Ryan Loft has left Scunthorpe United to sign for Bristol Rovers, also in League Two. | Photo: Bristol Rovers FC

Scunthorpe United striker and top scorer Ryan Loft has joined fellow League Two side Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee in a bitter blow to the Iron.

The 24-year-old scored 15 goals in 61 appearances for Scunthorpe, and is the side’s top scorer this campaign with six goals in all competitions.

It leaves the Iron with it all to do in their battle for survival in the English Football League this season, as they sit in 23rd place, the final relegation place in League Two, halfway through the season.

Ryan Loft scored 15 goals during his 18 month spell at Scunthorpe. | Photo: Scunthorpe United FC

Loft joins Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee after signing a two-and-a-half year contract, and will be hoping to guide Joey Barton’s side up the table, as they currently sit in 18th place, eight points clear of Scunthorpe.

The 6ft 3in striker started his career at Tottenham Hotspur before joining Leicester City in 2018. He scored his first professional goal during a loan spell at Carlisle United and joined Scunthorpe in 2020 following his release from the Foxes.

Loft, 24, will be hoping to guide Bristol Rovers up the League Two table. | Photo: Bristol Rovers FC

A spokesperson for Scunthorpe Untied said: “We thank Ryan for his efforts while with the Iron and wish him well for the future.”

