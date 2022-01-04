Scunthorpe lose top scorer to League Two rivals
Not ideal for their hopes of avoiding relegation
Scunthorpe United striker and top scorer Ryan Loft has joined fellow League Two side Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee in a bitter blow to the Iron.
The 24-year-old scored 15 goals in 61 appearances for Scunthorpe, and is the side’s top scorer this campaign with six goals in all competitions.
It leaves the Iron with it all to do in their battle for survival in the English Football League this season, as they sit in 23rd place, the final relegation place in League Two, halfway through the season.
Loft joins Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee after signing a two-and-a-half year contract, and will be hoping to guide Joey Barton’s side up the table, as they currently sit in 18th place, eight points clear of Scunthorpe.
The 6ft 3in striker started his career at Tottenham Hotspur before joining Leicester City in 2018. He scored his first professional goal during a loan spell at Carlisle United and joined Scunthorpe in 2020 following his release from the Foxes.
A spokesperson for Scunthorpe Untied said: “We thank Ryan for his efforts while with the Iron and wish him well for the future.”