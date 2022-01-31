Plans unveiled for over 200 homes near Toll Bar roundabout

More than 200 houses could be built next to Wigmore Park in the latest housing development near Toll Bar roundabout.

Developer Barratt Homes has submitted the next phase of the plans to North East Lincolnshire Council, which would see 224 homes constructed on greenfield land to the south of the site.

The houses would be accessed from Louth Road in New Waltham, with a road connecting to Wigmore Park.

The majority of the homes would be for the open market, with 19 two-bedroom, 83 three-bedroom and 77 four-bedroom properties.

Another 45 affordable homes are planned with one to three bedrooms.

It includes parking for around 450 extra vehicles.

Construction has already been completed on the first handful of homes on the Wigmore Park site near Toll Bar Academy.

The York-based developer had previously sought permission for more than 400 homes, which was later scaled back to half that size.

The promotion for Wigmore Park on its website gives an idea of what residents in this potential development could expect.

“Living here you’ll enjoy a warm community atmosphere, ideally placed to take a stroll along Buck Beck or explore the beautiful countryside of the nearby Lincolnshire Wolds,” it says.

“Yet you’ll be well-connected for commuting or shopping in Grimsby town centre, by the A16.

“Living at Wigmore Park, you’ll have everything you need close by. Useful village shops include Co-op Food, Robinson’s Farm Shop, New Waltham Post Office and Lloyds Pharmacy. For a bigger shop, Tesco Extra is just a few minutes’ drive away.

“An exciting range of restaurants, cafés and bars lie just 10 minutes’ drive away in Grimsby town centre, including The Pig and Whistle Pub, and The Counting House.

“Parents will be pleased to know there’s no shortage of ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ schools for all ages nearby.”

The description of the new site says: “The site is located at the south-west corner of the village of New Waltham, a former railway suburb, south of Grimsby. Housing faces half of the eastern boundary across the A16 and Tollbar Business and Enterprise Academy buildings face the site across the B1219 to the north.

“To the west, separated by several smaller enclosed fields is the historic village of Waltham and to the south is the village of Holton-Le-Clay also separated by several relatively small enclosures.”

The application is open for comments on North East Lincolnshire Council’s planning website.