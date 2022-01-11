Scunthorpe lose loan duo after parent club recalls

Two players on loan at Scunthorpe United have been recalled by their parent clubs in the latest January transfer business in North Lincolnshire.

Goalkeeper Tom Billson and striker Jake Scrimshaw have been at the Iron since August, but will head back to Coventry City and Bournemouth respectively.

Scrimshaw, 21, has been a fairly regular feature in the Scunthorpe first team this season, scoring four goals in 19 appearances, so his return to Bournemouth will be a frustrating one for Scunthorpe.

Billson, also 21, on the other hand made just one first team appearance at Scunthorpe, during which he suffered a knee injury from which he has only recently recovered from.

It is the latest business in what is set to be a very busy January window for Scunthorpe United, as they try to steer clear of the relegation places, currently sitting in 23rd place with 19 points from 24 games.

Top scorer Ryan Loft left to join Bristol Rovers earlier in the window, replaced by the loan signing of Sam Burns from Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

Manager Keith Hill will be hoping to bring in a few more reinforcements to help the Iron’s cause, after a heavy 4-0 defeat away at Tranmere last time out highlighted the difficulty of the task ahead for the remainder of the season.