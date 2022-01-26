Protest over Cleethorpes club playing music until 2am

A Cleethorpes club which wants to play music until the early hours would be a public nuisance, say residents.

Cleethorpes Social Club has applied for a music and sporting events licence from 11pm to 2.30am ahead of its reopening.

The Grimsby Road premises, which is currently closed, also wants permission to serve alcohol until just before closing at 3am, seven days a week.

Local residents concerned about late-night noise have signed a petition against the plans, and Neighbourhood Watch have described the plans as ‘unacceptable’.

The objections mean that the application will go to North East Lincolnshire Council’s licence committee to decide.

Councillor Debbie Rodwell said: “The last time this club was open there was noise disturbance which affected the residents of the area and this is the residents’ concern again.

“We have been presented with a petition signed by many of the residents who are concerned about music all day and parking problems.”

Councillor Marie Green, who also objected, said: “This property has only a narrow alley between it and the closest house in a row of terraced homes.

“Given the close proximity to homes, all licensed activities should conclude no later than 11.30pm.”

A representative of the local Neighbourhood Watch said: “This is a residential area of terrace house with older people and young families in which the noise would be unacceptable. In the summer with the windows open, you would have the noise all night.”

Former councillor Hazel Chase objected, saying: “Although used as a private club in years gone by, the opening hours were not as lengthy as those now requested and the previous owner worked well with the community in which it sits. This venue is right in the middle of a residential area and such opening times together with live music is not acceptable.”

The club’s application says most of the noise will take place in the front room, reducing impact on surrounding properties.

The licence hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 1.