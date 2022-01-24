Red Arrows will feature at British Grand Prix – despite F1’s flyover ban

Formula One has banned pre-race military flypasts for the upcoming 2022 season, but Lincolnshire’s Red Arrows are exempt from this and will still feature at this year’s British Grand Prix.

The sport’s governing body made the decision in a bid to reduce Formula One’s carbon footprint, but has said the RAF Scampton-based Red Arrows, along with any other passenger jets using sustainable fuels, can still perform flyovers pre-race.

Military displays have been somewhat of a regular feature on the Formula One calendar in recent years, with the RAF Aerobatic Team forming a symbol of national pride during the annual race at Silverstone.

The ban on pre-race flypasts will not affect the Red Arrows at the British Grand Prix, but Italy’s Frecce Tricolori will not be able to fly at Monza for the Italian GP, as F1 aims to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030, introducing a new engine with 100% sustainable fuels from 2026.

Silverstone Circuit’s managing director Stuart Pringle said the Red Arrows were a key part of the British Grand Prix and have been for a number of years, confirming the news that they would be allowed to fly over the track before this year’s race.

He said: “The Red Arrows have played a significant part in entertaining motorsport fans since they first performed at the British Grand Prix in 1966 and I am pleased to say that Formula One has confirmed this much-loved tradition can continue at Silverstone in 2022.

“The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, are not classed as military aviation and, as such, do not fall into the category of those displays that will no longer be permitted at Formula One events.”

The Red Arrows team are currently training ahead of the start of the new season, which is set to begin in May, and details of where the team will be displaying are due to be announced soon.