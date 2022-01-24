Transport police investigate racist abuse incident on train travelling to Scunthorpe
Do you recognise the man police are looking for?
Police are looking for a man in connection with alleged racial abuse against a woman on a train in North Lincolnshire.
British Transport Police have released an image in connection with investigations into a racially motivated public order offence at around 7.30pm on December 9, 2021.
The woman was sat on her own opposite a group of four men on a train travelling between Meadowhall in Sheffield and Scunthorpe in North Lincolnshire.
During the journey, one of the men allegedly made a racially motivated comment about the woman, and officers believe the man in the picture may have information which could help with their investigation.
If you recognise him or know anything about the incident in question, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 and quoting reference 548 of December 9.