Transport police investigate racist abuse incident on train travelling to Scunthorpe

A woman accused of murdering her partner in Boston told police at the scene he had stabbed himself, a jury was told.

Charlie Stevenson, 21, is alleged to have deliberately stabbed Christopher Higgs, also 21, with a kitchen knife at her home in Portland Street.

Mr Higgs, from Spalding, was found with a single stab wound to his heart after Ms Stevenson called the ambulance service to her property on July 14.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court heard the couple had been in a long-term relationship and had a young child together.

Mr Higgs should not have been staying at the house because of a bail condition from a previous incident involving Ms Stevenson.

But the prosecution allege Mr Higgs had been staying at the property for some time and Ms Stevenson was happy with the arrangement.

A recording of the 999 call made by Ms Stevenson shortly after midday on July 14 was played to the jury.

During the call Ms Stevenson can be heard requesting the ambulance service and telling the operator Mr Higgs had slipped and fallen on the knife.

The operator can be heard giving Ms Stevenson advice on CPR after being told Mr Higgs was not breathing properly.

Ms Stevenson remained at the scene until paramedics arrived and can be heard screaming for help when they arrive.

It is alleged Ms Stevenson stabbed Mr Higgs in the kitchen before he staggered into the front room where he was found collapsed by paramedics.

The jury heard Ms Stevenson told one of the paramedics: “He [Mr Higgs] wasn’t allowed here, I told him to leave.”

A police officer called to the property found Ms Stevenson holding a baby and took it from her.

The jury heard Ms Stevenson told the officer: “He [Mr Higgs] isn’t allowed here because of domestic abuse, but he came in and stabbed himself.”

Ms Stevenson said she also tried to ring Mr Higgs’ brother to try and “get him [Mr Higgs] away”.

Ms Stevenson was also heard saying: “I told the police I needed to be moved.”

And after she was cautioned in relation to the incident Ms Stevenson said: “It should have been me”, adding that it would not have happened if she hadn’t reported domestic abuse.

The prosecution allege Ms Stevenson deliberately inflicted the stab wound to Mr Higgs after picking up a knife during an argument.

Christopher Donnellan QC, prosecuting, told the jury: “The prosecution case is that the blow was deliberately inflicted, it was not an accident, it wasn’t done in self defence, or because of a mental health issue or a personality disorder which you may hear about.”

Ms Stevenson, 21, of Portland Street, Boston, denies murder on July 14, 2021. The trial continues.