Sports club tributes pour in for 12-year-old boy who died in crash on way to football game

A 12-year-old boy who tragically lost his life in a car crash on his way to play football for his local team has had tributes flood in after news of his passing broke.

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision at the B1190 at Bardney at 9.48am on Sunday, January 16, where a silver Meredes-Benz A220 and a silver Ford Galaxy had collided.

The 12-year-old passenger in the Ford, now named as Ted Vines from Alford, died in the crash, while the driver of the Mercedes was taken to hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening or altering.

Ted was on his way to play football for Alford Town under-12s at Branston before the crash, an incident which shook the local football community.

A family tribute described Ted as “happy, fun and brilliant” as well as a “special part of the community for everyone”, which has been echoed by those who knew him.

Swifts JFC, another youth football team in Lincolnshire, shared a tribute on social media following the news, and confirmed a minute’s applause will be held for Ted at this weekend’s games.

The club said: “Everyone here at Swifts JFC sends out love and thoughts to all of Ted’s family and friends at this awful time.”

Another club, HBW United, said it was “devastating news” and sent “heartfelt condolences” to everyone associated with Ted.

Ted was also a cricket player for Alford & District Cricket Club’s youth setup, and they shared a heartfelt message online on Tuesday morning.

The tribute reads: “Everyone at Alford and District Cricket club is profoundly saddened at the passing of young Ted Vines. All of us at the club send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Ted’s family, for whom the enormity of this unbearable tragedy is greatest.

“Ted turned his sporting talents to cricket for a while, and we were very happy to have him in our juniors set-up. We can’t begin to imagine the devastation on his beloved Alford Town Football club, his team mates and all the players and football community in Alford, and as a club we send our support and love to all our friends at Alford Town Football club at this terrible time.”