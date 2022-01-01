Swansea forward joins Imps on loan
He has represented England up to Under-20 level
Lincoln City signed forward Morgan Whittaker on loan from Championship club Swansea until the end of the season on the same day which saw the January transfer window open.
The 20-year-old started his career with Derby before making his professional debut against North Lincolnshire side Scunthorpe United in August 2019.
Whittaker, who has represented England up to Under-20 level, went on to make 32 first-team appearances for the Rams before joining Swansea City in February 2021. He scored his first goal for the Swans just nine days later when they faced Manchester City in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round.
The youngster, who has made more than 50 senior appearances for Derby and Swansea, caught the eye of Lincoln manager Michael Appleton earlier this season when he netted an 11-minute hat-trick in the Welsh club’s 4-1 Carabao Cup win against Plymouth Argyle.
Appleton said: “He’s a quality player who can play as a forward or winger so gives us options. He’s quick and direct: he has the ability to drop into pockets of space well and also contributes with goals and assists.
“I think everyone knows how close we were to getting him in the summer, so we are really pleased to get this deal agreed early so we can get him straight into the group and ready to go.”