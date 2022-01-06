Two thirds of 18-24s still to get booster, as North East Lincolnshire lags behind national uptake

Lincolnshire ahead across the board, but not all parts

Around two-thirds of 18-24-year-olds in Lincolnshire have yet to take a COVID booster jab, while North East Lincolnshire lags behind across the board on all age groups, according to the latest NHS figures.

The weekly vaccination figures, which cover up to January 2, show that more than half of those aged 40-plus have now had a third dose, across Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire – and more than 52% of 35-39-year-olds triple-dosed.

However, North East Lincolnshire is falling below the national average across all age groups in terms of booster jab uptake according to the data.

Younger age groups remain under the half-way mark with just 34.6% of 18-24s getting their third jab in Lincolnshire, falling to 27.7% in North Lincolnshire and 24.7% in North East Lincolnshire. The national average for that age group is 28%.

In total in Lincolnshire 1,613,706 doses had been given out by January 2, with 443,085 of those being booster jabs and 565,689 being second doses.

The county is above the national average for booster uptake across all 13 age groups recorded in the data. Those under 18 do not yet appear since they were only recently made eligible.

In North Lincolnshire there had been 343,830 doses given, of which 91,632 were boosters and 121,241 were second jabs. It falls below the national average in seven age groups including all those under 49 and the 65-69-year-olds.

North East Lincolnshire, however, is below the national averages across all 13 age groups.

The authority has seen 306,072 cumulative doses given with 78,859 of them being boosters and 109,274 second doses.

In terms of second doses, all three authorities are around the 70% mark in every age group above 18, with North East Lincolnshire dropping as low as 65.4% in the 25-29-year-olds.

At the time the data was recorded, nationally there had been 111,322,616 doses with 28,633,414 booster doses given out.

However, the government’s COVID dashboard says the latest official figure is now actually 133,956,004, with 34,596,810 boosters.

Nationally they say around 60.1% of eligible adults have had their third dose, rising to 82.6% for second doses and 90.2% for initial jabs.

A number of walk-in vaccine appointments are still being made available locally, while bookings can be booked via the National Booking System.