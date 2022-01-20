University of Lincoln launching net-zero accelerator programme for agriculture start-ups

An opportunity for new businesses to hone in on their craft

A 10-week accelerator programme has been launched by the University of Lincoln in an attempt to allow technological innovation to advance in the UK agricultural industry.

Launched in partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs, it is the second programme of its kind to be created by the University of Lincoln, and is designed to help start-up businesses push for growth in the agricultural sector, while also focusing on net-zero targets.

The programme consists of half-day workshops over a 10-week period, with a focus on developing business plans and identifying gaps in the market, and will be rounded off with a “Programme Pitch Finale” in front of an audience, for the chance to win prizes, including £10,000.

The workshops put on by the university are presented virtually in the form of webinars, videos and group exercises by educators and trainers who are experts in the relevant field.

Each business will also have access to the state-of-the-art facilities and resources at the new Barclays Eagle Lab Farm, based at the University of Lincoln’s Riseholme campus.

Last year, the programme saw great success in Lincoln, with 12 diverse agricultural businesses being selected, and the winner eventually being Alan Hughes of Farming Solutions, who created the innovative creep feeder for cattle.

Simon Pearson, director of the Lincoln Institute of Agri-Food Technology, said: “Last year’s accelerator programme saw some fantastic small businesses go from strength to strength through the support provided by expert business advisors and the technical advances in Agri-Tech.

“At the Lincoln Institute of Agri-Food Technology, we are delighted to be able to host another cohort in collaboration with Barclays Eagle Lab and Greenborough, with the added bonus of net-zero initiatives this year.”

Applications are now open to entrepreneurs with a business plan or early stage business within its first three years, and you can apply by following this link.