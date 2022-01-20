Red Arrows to play in charity football match for British Heart Foundation

“There are several keen footballers across the Red Arrows team”

A Lincoln man who holds regular charity football matches in memory of his dad has recruited none other than the Red Arrows to take part in his latest fixture.

Set up to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, BHF FC is the creation of Lincoln-based man Gary Burr, who lost his dad Peter to a heart attack in 2018.

He stages regular football matches to raise funds and awareness of the charity, and for the next game he has recruited some of Lincolnshire’s finest, in the form of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.

On February 13, at Lincoln Moorlands Railway Sports & Social Club on Newark Road, Gary’s BHF FC will take on the Red Arrows XI, consisting of Red Arrows pilots and staff members, and coached by Sergeant David Marshall, one of the aerobatic team’s engineers.

Gary said: “BHF FC is all about playing football, having fun and supporting a great cause in memory of a great person.

“The Red Arrows are part of the fabric of Lincolnshire and are renowned to have teamwork at the core of their mission.

“It’s a natural partnership for BHF FC to play its next match against the Red Arrows and I was thrilled when they agreed to play the game.”

The Red Arrows team will be using the game not just as a chance to earn valuable money for a good cause, but also to maintain fitness ahead of the new season, which is set to begin in May.

Sergeant David Marshall said: “There are several keen footballers working in roles across the Red Arrows team and this is a great opportunity for us to train together and support a fantastic cause.

“It’s been great to collaborate with Gary and BHF FC – they’re a very good side with a brilliant outlook and I know we’ll be in for a competitive match.

“All of us playing are grateful for BHF FC and Moorlands for hosting the fixture and I’d urge people to come and show us support by attending the match.

“I know all of us will take great encouragement if there was a decent crowd on match day.”

Gates will open for the game at 1pm, kicking off an hour later, with entry at the gates costing £5 for adults while under-16s enter for free.

There will also be a snack bar and raffle to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, and to support the fundraising effort, visit the BHF FC JustGiving page.