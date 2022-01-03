Weekly COVID cases double over Christmas and New Year as deaths drop
Deaths decreased but there was a surge in cases
The number of weekly Coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire doubled over the two weeks of Christmas and New Year according to the latest government data – however, deaths have decreased.
According to the COVID-19 dashboard over the past two weeks there were 22,562 cases confirmed across Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire in the two weeks up to January 2.
There were 14 deaths confirmed – the same amount as the single week up to December 19.
Over Christmas, in the week up to December 26 there were 9,813 cases, a rise of 58.9% compared to December 19’s 6,174 weekly total.
And in the week of the New Year there were 12,749 new cases confirmed – 29.9% up on the previous week, and 106.49% up on December 19.
A total of 10 of the deaths came in Christmas week, while only four deaths were recorded last week.
It comes as hospital bosses in Lincolnshire declared a ‘critical incident’ after ‘extreme and unprecedented’ staff shortages over the weekend.
The latest government data, which goes up to December 28 said there were 41 patients in hospital, however, on Friday, a hospital spokesman said there was 63 patients in at the time.
Lincolnshire MPs say they are working to resolve the “critical” shortage of staff at Lincolnshire hospitals as soon as possible.