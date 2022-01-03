Woman charged following assault in Cleethorpes
A 35-year-old woman has been charged following a reported assault in Cleethorpes last week.
Charleen Hall, of Reynolds Street, Cleethorpes, has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and theft.
She was detained to appear at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court this morning, Monday, December 3.
It was reported that a man suffered injuries following an altercation with a woman at an address in Cleethorpes on Monday, December 27. The woman then allegedly caused damage to the property.