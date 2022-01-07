Yarborough Leisure Centre swimming pool closes amid ‘technical issues’

The council apologises for any inconvenience

Yarborough Leisure Centre swimming pool has been temporarily closed by the city council as a “precautionary measure”, though the full reasoning has not been given.

A decision was made by City of Lincoln Council to close Yarborough Leisure Centre in Riseholme Road on Thursday evening, citing technical issues but not going into detail.

The technical issue is unclear, but City of Lincoln Council says it has reached out to specialist contractors to find a solution.

All swimming sessions, including lessons, booked for Friday, January 7 have been cancelled as a result.

A spokesperson for City of Lincoln Council said: “Unfortunately, we have had to take the decision to temporarily close the swimming pool at Yarborough Leisure Centre as a precautionary measure due to a technical issue.

“We are seeking advice from specialist contractors and will continue to keep the public and regular users of the pool informed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”