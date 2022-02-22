96 new energy-efficient homes planned near Sleaford

29 of the houses are being described as “affordable”

Almost 100 energy-efficient new homes have been proposed for the Lincolnshire village of Ancaster, on a site off Wilsford Lane.

Bellway Eastern Counties has submitted detailed plans for the properties to South Kesteven District Council, which will be called The Willows.

The site would see a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom “much-needed” homes, built on the nine-acre site, with 67 three and four-bedroom houses for private sale.

Some 29 of the houses are being described as “affordable housing for local people” through rent or shared ownership.

Air source heat pumps will provide renewable energy in a bid to keep fuel bills to a minimum for future residents.

Ancaster is described by Bellway Eastern Counties as a “charming, traditional village with a good range of facilities within walking distance.”

Phil Standen, Managing Director of Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “Bellway is rated as a five-star builder with the Home Builders Federation which is a guarantee that we will deliver top-quality homes.

“All the homes will be part of our flagship Artisan Collection.”

Bellway is also proposing to plant “83 trees of 14 different species on the site as well as to provide green open space and a children’s play area.”