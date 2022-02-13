Absconder – Paul Robson

Update 1:35pm

We are urgently seeking the help of the public to find Paul Robson, 56, who was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp this morning.

Robson, a convicted sex offender, is serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “We are urgently seeking the help of the public to find Paul Robson, who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp this morning. This man is a convicted rapist, serving a life sentence and is extremely dangerous. I believe he poses a real risk of causing significant harm to members of the community.

“Whilst he absconded from a prison in Lincolnshire, by now he may by anywhere in the country and as such I encourage communities around the country to be mindful of this appeal. Since reports of his escape came to light, we have deployed additional resources to apprehend Robson.

“If you have any information as to his current whereabouts, please get in contact. If you do find him, please do not approach him, or try to apprehend him yourself, but instead call us on 999. Thank you.”

Original release

Reference: Incident 75 of 13 February