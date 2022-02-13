Theft at Market Place, Grantham

We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image following the theft of a mobility scooter in Grantham.

At around 4:40pm on Monday 31 January, a man was seen standing near a grey mobility scooter outside Prime Comfort store at Market Place. The offender then sat in the vehicle before riding off in the direction of Westgate.

The man is described as a white male of medium build with stubble beard and a moustache. He was wearing a medium length dark blue checked jacket with the black hood up, light blue denim jeans and white trainers.

If you know who he is or have any other information that can assist our enquiries, get in touch.

By calling 101, quoting incident 87 of 1 February.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 87 of 1 February in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reference: Incident 87 of 1 February