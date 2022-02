He has absconded from HMP North Sea Camp.

We are appealing for help to find Paul Robson, aged 56, who is wanted for absconding from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston.

Robson was reported missing from the prison shortly before 7am today.

He is believed to be in the Boston area.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please don’t approach him and contact us.

Reference: Incident 75 of 13 February