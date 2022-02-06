‘Affordable’ electric mopeds set to help North Lincolnshire residents travel to work

An environmentally friendly scheme that is also affordable for locals

A new fleet of electric mopeds that can be rented at an ‘affordable’ price have been rolled out across North Lincolnshire to make commuting to work easier for residents.

North Lincolnshire Council has bought the 18 new green mopeds to add to its current fleet of ten, alongside five petrol mopeds that were already part of a Wheels 2 Work scheme launched in 2012.

The current scooters have clocked up almost 16,000 miles, allowing residents easier access to the workplace or college at an ‘affordable’ price.

They can be rented for as little as £60 a month, a payment that also includes full tax and servicing, compulsory training, comprehensive insurance and breakdown cover, a security lock, helmet, gloves and a high-vis vest.

The scheme covers the whole of North Lincolnshire, currently helping people in places such as Thealby, Barton and Barnetby among others.

An unveiling of the new scooters saw the MPs for Scunthorpe and Brigg & Goole, Holly Mumby-Croft and Andrew Percy, attend along with a number of North Lincolnshire councillors.

Scunthorpe MP Holly-Mumby Croft said: “It was brilliant to go along with my neighbouring MP Andrew Percy and have a look at the new mopeds that North Lincs Council are rolling out. The clean, green and affordable mopeds can be rented by eligible North Lincs residents to help them get to work or college.

“This is a really great scheme. Being unable to get about can be one of the biggest barriers, especially for younger people. Don’t worry I didn’t ride off without a helmet!”

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Many people are passionate about the environment and the new electric mopeds will allow them to get to the places they need and at the same time reduce their carbon footprint.

“This is a fantastic scheme which is helping lots of people get into work, to earn some money of their own, and start a meaningful and fruitful career.”

Anyone who has difficulty getting to work can apply for a scooter rental on the North Lincolnshire Council website.