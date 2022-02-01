Around 350 soldiers to parade through Lincoln after global deployment missions
A welcome home parade for our troops
It will be a heroes’ welcome to Lincoln for approximately 350 soldiers upon their return from UN operations in West Africa, as a Freedom Parade comes to the city this Friday.
In the past 12 months The Poachers, otherwise known as the 2nd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, have completed two six-month UN peacekeeping tours to Mali in West Africa.
The second of these deployments in May 2021 involved more than 130 soldiers from Lincolnshire, following on from Leicestershire personnel’s first mission in December 2020.
While in Mali, reconnaissance and deterrence were provided by the Battalion, conducting patrols to gather intelligence and engage with the local population.
Now, upon their return home to England, the Battalion will be given the opportunity for a heroes’ welcome as they parade through Lincoln on Friday, February 4.
There will be a series of rolling road closures in the city to allow for the Freedom Parade, and they will be in place between 12pm and 3.30pm with no diversion provided. The likes of Cornhill, Sincil Street, Steep Hill, High Street and more will be affected.
The Task Force which was involved in the West Africa mission was supported by specialist trades from across the Armed Forces who will also be represented at the parade.
Kate Fenn, civic and international partnerships manager at City of Lincoln Council said: “I am delighted that the 2nd Battalion the Royal Anglian Regiment has chosen to exercise its Freedom of the City of Lincoln, which was first granted in 1997.”
“The city is extremely proud and honoured to welcome back ‘The Poachers’, marking their return home from deployment around the world.”
The Commanding Officer of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Will Meddings, said: “The Battalion is incredibly proud of the long-standing bonds it has with our recruiting communities and heartlands. We are deeply honoured that we can parade in Lincoln and say a personal thank you to the people that support us.”