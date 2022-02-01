Where are the cheapest petrol stations in Lincoln?
Last year prices spiked by 28p
With petrol prices reaching a near-decade high last year, it has been revealed that the cheapest fuel price in Lincoln is almost 143p a litre.
In 2021, petrol prices reached the highest levels since 2012, spiking 28p in just one year due mainly to the rising oil prices, as well as the September switch to greener E10 petrol from the previous E5.
E10 has a greater ethanol percentage, so is therefore more expensive to create and distribute, hence the reasoning for a raise in price, but there are other factors at play.
The price of petrol can be affected by a number of things, including global supply and demand, exchange rates and whether or not supermarkets wish to compete with each other on price.
According to data from price comparison site PetrolPrices.com, Pitstop on Canwick Hill is the cheapest place in the city to get petrol, at a price of 142.9p a litre, followed by ASDA on Newark Road, at 143.7p.
Sainsbury’s on Tritton Road is next on the list at 144p per litre, followed by the two Tesco stores on Canwick Road and Wragby Road, both charging 144.9p.
The other cheapest stations are:
- Morrisons, Tritton Road – 145.9p per litre
- Jet, Wragby Road service station – 145.9p per litre
- Gulf, Carholme Road, Co-op winning post service station – 146.9p per litre
- Shell, Burton Road – 147.9p per litre
- Shell, Waitrose, Searby Road – 147.9p per litre
PetrolPrices updates the cost of unleaded and diesel at fuel stations across the country on a weekly basis.