Bail refused for factory worker accused of Spalding stabbing

He appeared in court on Wednesday

A Spalding man has been remanded into custody following a stabbing incident in the town on Monday.

Aurel Irimia, 46, made a first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon before magistrates in Lincoln.

He is charged with wounding Jonathan Taylor with intent to do him grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in a public place – Station Street.

Mr Irimia, a factory worker in Spalding who lives in Cortez Close, is a Romanian national and used an interpreter to follow proceedings.

Bail was refused and the case has been sent to Lincoln Crown Court, where the defendant is due to appear on March 7.