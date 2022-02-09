Police execute drugs warrant in Lincoln
Two arrests have been made
Today (Wednesday) the Tactical Support team with the Lincoln South and Centre Neighbourhood teams executed a warrant at an address on St Peters Avenue, Lincoln in relation to drugs supply.
Two persons were arrested at the address and drugs have been recovered.
Drug supply drives crime within the local area with heavy users often turning to crime to fund their habits impacting on the local community.
We continue to work with partner agencies to take action against tenancies on the back of warrants being executed.