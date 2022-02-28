Burglary on Mainwaring Road, Lincoln

We are appealing for information following a burglary on Mainwaring Road in Lincoln.

At around 8pm on 8 February, the victim reported sounds of banging and smashing coming from the downstairs area of his home address. After making his way to the landing, the victim reported seeing a male in his 30s on the stairs before he fled the scene.

It is believed the offender gained access by smashing a window at the property. Several items of property, including three square brass carriage clocks, were stolen.

The full list of items stolen include:

One large solid silver plate

Two large solid silver piece trays (business car size)

Two large solid silver-lidded boxes

Three square brass carriage clocks

One serpentine shaped brass carriage clock

One larger brass carriage clock

If you have seen the items on sale at a pawn shop or elsewhere, we would like to hear from you. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have been offered these items so we can bring the offender to justice and potentially reunite the victim with their much-loved property.

If you have any information, no matter how small, please get in touch.

By calling 101 quoting incident 429 of 8 February.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 429 of 8 February in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.

Reference: Incident 429 of 8 February.