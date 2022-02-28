Extinction Rebellion “unstoppable” at Lincoln Cathedral

Campaigners from Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire dressed in striking red velvet costumes when they visited the uphill area of Lincoln on Sunday to rally crowds to join a national ‘uprising’ in London.

Eight ‘red rebels’ made their way through the castle grounds and into the cathedral, handing out fliers highlighting the Church of England’s continued investment in fossil fuels.

Climate activists are gearing up for meetings, talks and social media campaigns in Lincoln over the coming few weeks, encouraging people to join the London ‘uprising’ on April 9.

Campaigner Rosemary Robinson said: “Despite agreeing to divest from fossil fuels in 2018, research shows that in July 2020 the Church Commissioners still had an estimated £120 million invested in polluting energy companies.

“In addition, the church’s 42 dioceses hold nearly £18 million in fossil fuel companies. To date, just three of them have announced divestment. Lincoln, which has £1 million invested, isn’t one of them”.

She continued: “According to Sir David King, the government’s former chief scientific adviser, what we do in the next five years will determine the future of humanity. We have no time to lose.

“Peaceful direct action and civil disobedience can change the course of history. Extinction Rebellion’s actions over the past three years have certainly raised awareness of the imminent danger of climate and biodiversity collapse.

“Now we need to mobilise the 80% of people who, according to recent polls, are “concerned” or “very concerned” about climate change.”

And Rosemary said individuals can often feel “helpless” in the face of enormous challenges ahead.

She said: “Extinction Rebellion’s strength lies in bringing together like-minded people, sharing energy, time and skills, to build a movement which the government and big business can’t ignore. Together we have the power to make the changes needed. Together, we are unstoppable!”

On Saturday, March 5 there will be a community meeting in the West End of Lincoln. It will be held in St Faith’s church hall on West Parade, starting at 2pm. Under the heading “Change is Now – it’s not too late to save our world”, local people will hear about XR’s strategy for the London ‘uprising’. Those unable to attend the community meeting, will be able to watch a Zoom presentation, on Saturday, March 6. Further details can also be found here.

“We are sleep walking into a catastrophe of unimaginable proportions,” says Rosemary, “and now is the time for people from all walks of life to join us in protest in London on April 9.

“For the sake of our children and grandchildren we must make our voices heard, and demand that the government confronts the climate and ecological emergency and acts now.”