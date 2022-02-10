Cabinet reshuffle sees Grimsby MP named as Boris Johnson’s private secretary
Lia Nici has voiced support to the PM consistently through resignation calls
Lia Nici, Conservative MP for Great Grimsby, has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s Parliamentary Private Secretary in Boris Johnson’s latest Cabinet reshuffle.
The role has been given to Ms Nici in the Prime Minister’s latest shakeup of his Cabinet, which saw Jacob Rees-Mogg named as minister for Brexit opportunities, and Chris Pincher move from housing minister to deputy chief whip.
A PPS is an MP who acts as an unpaid assistant to a minister, selected from the backbench to help the government track opinion from parliament.
The Great Grimsby MP has been consistent in her support of the Prime Minister amid regular calls for his resignation, following the investigation into lockdown parties at Downing Street throughout the pandemic.
In January, she told ITV Calendar Boris Johnson was “a great visionary leader” and said she was fully behind his leadership, while insisting he needed “people who are properly line managing what’s going on day-to-day”.
Great Grimsby and 2019 'red wall' MP Lia Nici defends Boris Johnson and says it's the staff that need to change at Downing Street. @itvcalendar pic.twitter.com/8JToPbw2Nl
— Harry Horton (@harry_horton) January 17, 2022
The Conservative MP also backed the Prime Minister’s conspiracy theory that Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer, a former head of the CPS, chose not to prosecute notorious child sex offender Jimmy Savile; a claim that has since been disproved.
It would appear this regular support lender to the Prime Minister has been recognised, and Lia Nici will now serve as a Parliamentary Private Secretary for Boris Johnson.
Ms Nici took to social media to confirm the news, saying she was “honoured” to be appointed in the role, which will see her serve as Mr Johnson’s assistant, alongside fellow PPSs Sarah Dines, Joy Morrisey and James Duddridge.
I was honoured today to be appointed by the Prime Minister to be one of his PPSs. pic.twitter.com/IAMg9ZBxwD
— Lia Nici (@lia_nici) February 8, 2022
The Lincolnite has contacted Lia Nici for a comment on the announcement.