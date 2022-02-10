Lincoln appeal: do you know this man?
We would like to speak to this man in connection with a criminal damage incident.
Do you recognise this man?
We would like to speak to him about an incident of criminal damage which occurred at Cognito on Park Street in Lincoln. The man is described as white, around 6 ft tall with short dark hair and a beard.
Damage was caused to a window at around 1.30 am on 23 January.
If you can assist with this appeal, please get in touch in one of the following ways:
- Email [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 35 of 23 January in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 35 of 23 January.
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Reference: Incident 35 of 23 January