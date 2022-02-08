Comedy in the Park and McFly at Lincolnshire Showground cancelled again due to COVID-19

A comedy event due to take place at the Lincolnshire Showground this summer has been cancelled due to COVID for the second year in a row.

Comedy in the Park was originally scheduled to take place on July 3, 2021, but was put on ice for a year as a result of ongoing fears the coronavirus pandemic was far from over.

The event was rescheduled and had been due to see decorated comedians such as John Bishop, Al Murray, Rob Beckett and more perform at the Lincolnshire Showground this July.

But a message released by Easy Ticketing said it was with “a heavy heart and deep regret” that the show was cancelled, and it has resulted in organisers M&B Promotions, as well as ticketing company Simple Ticketing Ltd, ceasing trading for good.

The companies going under means McFly, who were down to play a gig at the showground on July 8, the day before Comedy in the Park, have also had to cancel their show.

The statement to customers reads: “We were amongst many high-profile event organisers forced to reschedule many events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, this combined with the extreme logistical and financial setbacks caused by the pandemic mean it’s no longer viable for us to continue trading.”

Ticket holders who purchased via Easy Ticketing’s website should contact Paypal for a refund, or their bank/credit card provider for a chargeback. Tickets bought elsewhere will require contact at the point of purchase.