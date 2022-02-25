Lincolnshire Police Assistant Chief Constable statement on conflict in Ukraine

Our hearts are with those who are suffering right now

News of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been both shocking and saddening for many of us.

I know I speak for the whole of Lincolnshire Police when I say that our hearts are with those who are suffering right now.

Many people, both in the Force and in our Communities across Lincolnshire, may be feeling the impact of this keenly, especially those who have personal connections through friends or family in Ukraine.

There are numerous support groups available, here are just a few of the larger ones:

The Home Secretary has shared details of the how to apply for a Family Migration Visa, there is a centre open in Lviv and immediate family members of British nationals in Ukraine wishing to apply should call +44 (0)300 3032785 for assistance. More details at the bottom of this page.

Our Neighbourhood Police Teams will be in the community and if there are any concerns regarding local tensions please do get in touch.

~ ACC Kerrin Wilson