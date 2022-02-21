1 min ago

Dazzling castle-style Stamford mansion with tennis court and wine cellar listed for £2.3m

A jaw-dropping chapel converted into a £2.3m home

You could have the chance to live your Downton Abbey dreams with the listing of a £2.3 million mansion in Stamford that boasts stunning period features, a tennis court and even a koi pond.

The enchanting property in small village Wothorpe, south of Stamford, has been listed on the housing market by estate agents Pelham James, at a guide price of £2.3 million. You can view the full listing here.

There are an embarrassment of riches in the features of Wothorpe House to justify the price tag, including seven bedrooms, a games room, a large wine cellar, a tennis court, a koi pond and even a secluded spa area.

The Grade II listed former chapel is positioned in the exclusive hamlet of Wothorpe. | Photo: Pelham James

It has history at the heart of its design, with a cathedral window in one of the hallways, traditional fireplaces throughout the home, and plenty of examples of gothic grandeur.

The Grade II listed building is a former chapel that was converted into a house which over time has become a multi-million pound property.

Widespread countryside views in your huge garden space. | Photo: Pelham James

Let us take a tour of Wothorpe House:

Kick back and relax in your breeze hut, situated between your very own koi pond and tennis court. | Photo: Pelham James

A staggering wine cellar for all occasions. | Photo: Pelham James

The drawing room boasts beautiful chandeliers and an open fireplace. | Photo: Pelham James

The reception hallway with a grand piano in the corner, because why not? | Photo: Pelham James

A snooker table inside the games room. | Photo: Pelham James

Part-glazed doors welcome you into the kitchen diner. | Photo: Pelham James

The principal bedroom suite comes with a walk-out balcony area. | Photo: Pelham James

One of the three bathrooms in the property. | Photo: Pelham James

Each room is designed with intricate detailing, whether it’s stonework or tiling. | Photo: Pelham James

| Photo: Pelham James

| Photo: Pelham James

An outdoor spa and pool room, as if everything else in the property wasn’t enough! | Photo: Pelham James

