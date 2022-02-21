Dazzling castle-style Stamford mansion with tennis court and wine cellar listed for £2.3m
A jaw-dropping chapel converted into a £2.3m home
You could have the chance to live your Downton Abbey dreams with the listing of a £2.3 million mansion in Stamford that boasts stunning period features, a tennis court and even a koi pond.
The enchanting property in small village Wothorpe, south of Stamford, has been listed on the housing market by estate agents Pelham James, at a guide price of £2.3 million. You can view the full listing here.
There are an embarrassment of riches in the features of Wothorpe House to justify the price tag, including seven bedrooms, a games room, a large wine cellar, a tennis court, a koi pond and even a secluded spa area.
It has history at the heart of its design, with a cathedral window in one of the hallways, traditional fireplaces throughout the home, and plenty of examples of gothic grandeur.
The Grade II listed building is a former chapel that was converted into a house which over time has become a multi-million pound property.
Let us take a tour of Wothorpe House: